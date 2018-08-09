Adviser Investments LLC Has $158,000 Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5,077.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.77.

Shares of CIGNA opened at $189.46 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

