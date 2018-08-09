Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Given Hold Rating at Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies opened at $4.75 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.49. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 3,571.30%. research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 134,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,672,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.