Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,571.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies traded up $0.40, hitting $5.15, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,602. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

