Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe Systems stock opened at $253.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

