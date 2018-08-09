Adient (ADNT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adient earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3668399161296 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient opened at $45.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Adient has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adient will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Adient’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.