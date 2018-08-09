adidas (ADS) Given a €247.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €221.28 ($257.30).

ADS stock traded up €17.95 ($20.87) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €208.50 ($242.44). 2,821,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

