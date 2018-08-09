Adesto Technologies (IOTS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) recently:

8/8/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are adjusting our 4Q18 estimates and 2019 estimates to include the associated OPEX related to Echelon and the potential $6-$8 cost savings, which we assume occurs in the OPEX line. For 4Q18, we increase our OPEX by $4.4MM to $13.1MM to reflect a full quarter of operations of Echelon. For 2019, our OPEX increases to $47.8MM from $31.9MM to reflect a full year of of savings. Our $12 PT remains 2.4x EV/sales (2019).””

8/2/2018 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our $12 PT following the qrt. Adesto indicated that its gross margins would recover in 3Q to 46.5% (vs. 43%) helped in part by S3 contribution but also recovery in base business. We believe the acquisitions could expand the TAM meaningfully and open up content opportunities, specifically around industrial IoT . With an improved financial profile and higher revenue base, we would buyers at these levels.””

7/30/2018 – Adesto Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/16/2018 – Adesto Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

6/29/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adesto Technologies traded up $0.65, hitting $5.75, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 770,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.73. Adesto Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 947,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 292,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 196,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

