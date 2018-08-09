Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Insider Buys $51,400.00 in Stock

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) insider Narbeh Derhacobian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,371.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Adesto Technologies traded up $0.70, hitting $5.80, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 37,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.73. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.