Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics opened at $8.78 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $253,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,799 over the last three months. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

