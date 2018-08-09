Achaogen (AKAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAO. BidaskClub downgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Achaogen to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. boosted their price target on Achaogen to $2.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Achaogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Get Achaogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,286.21% and a negative return on equity of 126.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. equities analysts anticipate that Achaogen will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 181.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.