AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACRX. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.01. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela P. Palmer acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent J. Angotti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $193,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

