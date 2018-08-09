Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $5,257,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.66, for a total value of $333,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,759,376.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

