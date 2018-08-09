Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 33,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,422,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 257,873 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Zhang bought 20,000 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $730,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon bought 10,000 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,048,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,222,241.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 106,500 shares of company stock worth $3,895,645. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOHU opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $972.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $486.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

