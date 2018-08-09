Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,648 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.77.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $219.46 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

