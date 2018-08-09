Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6,714.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis opened at $65.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,654 shares of company stock worth $3,215,404 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.