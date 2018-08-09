Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,272,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,003,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,734,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $52.47 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $600,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,609.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,412. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.