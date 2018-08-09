ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACAD. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

