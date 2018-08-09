AC Immune (ACIU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million.

AC Immune traded down $0.07, reaching $9.86, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,015. The firm has a market cap of $655.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 2.24. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

