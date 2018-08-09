ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Sold by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. ABIOMED accounts for 4.0% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ABIOMED worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 1,883.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in ABIOMED by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,025,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $20,582,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,947,877.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.88.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $376.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.01 and a 52-week high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.