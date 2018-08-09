Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 5.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 38.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $689,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

