AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $135,027,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $130,841,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 782.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,249,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7,637.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 997,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 984,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie opened at $93.73 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 211.78% and a net margin of 20.84%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In related news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America dropped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

