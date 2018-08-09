Abaxis (ABAX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Abaxis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 44.9571922604431 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Abaxis has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abaxis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Abaxis news, Director Prithipal Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $1,666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

