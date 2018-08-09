$96.74 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to post sales of $96.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.13 million to $98.09 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $81.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $394.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.41 million to $394.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $430.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $421.53 million to $438.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $101.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of BioTelemetry traded down $0.70, reaching $57.15, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 252,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,361. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $8,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,485.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,629 shares of company stock valued at $31,383,948. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 168,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

