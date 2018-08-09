91,316 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 46,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $3,063,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,884.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

