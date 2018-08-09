77,732 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 794.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 190.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $297,899.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Titan Machinery opened at $15.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

