74,917 Shares in Twilio Inc (TWLO) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $82,453.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $363,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,211. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vetr lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Shares of TWLO opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

