$74.00 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (LMNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $74.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Luminex posted sales of $74.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $313.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.60 million to $315.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.96 million to $324.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.66 million. Luminex had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

LMNX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$33.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 29,994 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $820,035.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shapiro sold 2,245 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $62,096.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,819 shares in the company, valued at $575,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,496 shares of company stock worth $2,777,427. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. Luminex has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.