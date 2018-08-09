722 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 44.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities opened at $178.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $193.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.53.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.