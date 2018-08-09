64,774 Shares in Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Acquired by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 69.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

