6,437 Shares in First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $120,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

First Community Bancshares opened at $33.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. First Community Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

