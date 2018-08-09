6,400 Shares in Gap Inc (GPS) Acquired by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in GAP by 263.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in GAP by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GAP opened at $30.71 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. GAP’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

