5,568 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $83.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.