5,535 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial opened at $75.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

