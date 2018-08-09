5,505 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF opened at $231.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $233.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

