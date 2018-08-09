$535.50 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (TDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report sales of $535.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. Teradata posted sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.28 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Teradata’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,713,000 after buying an additional 687,719 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,801,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 319,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,241,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata traded up $0.54, hitting $41.00, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teradata has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

