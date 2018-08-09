5,004 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Acquired by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises approximately 0.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 51.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,248 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,519,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 52.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,207,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,114,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 291.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 943,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,721,000 after purchasing an additional 702,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,811,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

