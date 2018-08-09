4,879 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.