$48.23 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will announce sales of $48.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.45 million and the highest is $49.11 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $190.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.87 million to $192.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.15 million to $203.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,467,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,452,000 after acquiring an additional 278,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 715,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 56 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,280 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

