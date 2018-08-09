454,208 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,794,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF opened at $20.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.