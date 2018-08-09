432,900 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 432,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,074,000. Oracle comprises 2.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,280,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,945,000 after purchasing an additional 175,540 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,715,140. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

