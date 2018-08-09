$411.44 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce $411.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.47 million and the highest is $434.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $323.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $429.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,736.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 510,549 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,408.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $184,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,080. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.