3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $207.14 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

