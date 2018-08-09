36,545 Shares in CIGNA Co. (CI) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. CIGNA makes up 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,352,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,611,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $953,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,623 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,877 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,338,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $189.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CIGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

