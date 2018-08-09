36,129 Shares in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,852,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,959,000 after purchasing an additional 778,454 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,871,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 412,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,978 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENLK shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:ENLK opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.67 and a beta of 2.27.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

