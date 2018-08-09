3,167 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 531,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 119.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 717,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 754.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 155,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK opened at $68.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

