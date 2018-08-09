$31.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $31.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $116.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $120.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems traded up $0.01, reaching $3.19, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 704,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,863. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a P/E ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.