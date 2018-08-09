3,000 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,961,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,788,000 after acquiring an additional 108,618 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 138,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $165,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

