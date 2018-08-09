$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

In other news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at $16,496,146.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,071. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

