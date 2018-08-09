2U (TWOU) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 2U earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.6457678803521 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of 2U opened at $72.57 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. 2U has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.39 and a beta of -0.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

