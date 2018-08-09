2,995 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

